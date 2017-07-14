The lawyer for a US Army sergeant charged in Hawaii with trying to provide material support to Daesh said on Thursday his client suffers from mental illness. He added that FBI agents exploited him in a "sting" operation leading to his arrest.

Questions about Ikaika Erik Kang's state of mind and the possibility of entrapment were raised by defence lawyer Birney Bervar in remarks to reporters after his client was ordered to remain in jail without bond.

US Magistrate Judge Kenneth Mansfield in Honolulu ruled after a brief hearing that Kang, 34, posed a flight risk and a danger to the public if released pending further proceedings.

The defence did not object to his continued incarceration.

Bervar said after the ruling he told his client, "You're going to stay in for now, and we're going to get you evaluated and see what's going on."

He said he believed Kang was suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder or some other mental problem that the Army failed to address properly after Kang returned from deployments to Iraq in 2011 and Afghanistan in 2014.

According to an FBI affidavit, Kang was reprimanded several times dating back to 2011 for threatening fellow service members and expressing extremist views while on duty.

The Army referred the matter to the FBI in 2016.