A flash flood barreled through a popular Arizona swimming hole where more than a hundred people were taking refuge from summer heat, killing at least eight people, leaving many more missing and forcing survivors to cling to trees in the rocky terrain, officials and a witness said.

Meteorologists had issued a flash-flood warning surrounding a popular swimming area inside the Tonto National Forest before the wave of water gushed through the narrow canyon on Saturday afternoon.

Video that Disa Alexander shot shortly after the flood showed a man in a tree holding his baby as water rushed around him. His wife was a short ways away from him, also clinging to a tree.

There was no warning before the wall of water hit, Alexander said.

The deaths include at least one child. Four people rescued by helicopter on Saturday were taken to the hospital for hypothermia.

"It's pretty much recovery [now]. We don't believe there's anybody left out there," Water Wheel Fire and Medical District Fire Chief Ron Sattelmaier said.

'No warning'