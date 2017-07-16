Pakistan says it had launched a new military operation to combat militants, including Daesh, near its Afghan border, an area surrounded by mountains reaching up to 14,000 feet.

"An operation to wipe out terrorists has been launched in Rajgal Valley in Khyber Agency," the director general of Pakistan Army's media wing, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), told reporters on Sunday.

Codenamed Khyber-4, the military operation will target militant hideouts in what Major General Asif Ghafoor called "the most critical area in the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata)".

Fata, Pakistan's tribal region bordering Afghanistan, is governed by Islamabad via an archaic set of laws and has seen multiple military operations against militant groups such as the Pakistani Taliban and al Qaeda after the so-called "war on terror" triggered by 9/11.

Hundreds of thousands of Pakistanis have been displaced overnight with each operation. However, fighting had subsided in Fata in recent years and many internally displaced people have been sent back to villages reduced to rubble due to military operations.

This will be the fourth time an operation will displace the people of Khyber Agency since 2014.

Daesh's presence in Pakistan

Daesh has claimed a series of attacks over the past two years, including a bombing in the northern town of Parachinar in Fata last month that killed 75.

However, Ghafoor denied that Daesh has any organised structure present within the country. The military spokesman said the operation will help prevent other militant groups from supporting Daesh and secure areas bordering Afghanistan.

Alluding to Afghanistan, Ghafoor said across the Khyber Agency border there are safe havens for multiple "terrorist" organisations that are linked to recent attacks in Pakistan, including the Parachinar assault.