Thousands of government opponents protested in Warsaw and other cities in Poland on Sunday against new judicial reforms and future plans to change the Supreme Court.

Legislation that was adopted last week has drawn condemnation from European Union politicians and from Poland's opposition. They say it violates judicial independence and the rule of law.

Under the new legislation, lawmakers appoint members of the National Council of the Judiciary, which draws up and enforces ethical guidelines for judges, reviews judicial candidates and seeks opinions on new rules and regulations to ensure they are constitutional.

Another draft law calls for the retirement of all Supreme Court judges and new appointments to be made by the justice minister, and reorganisation of its work. Among the court's tasks is confirming the validity of elections and ruling on especially difficult cases.

The protesters gathered twice on Sunday, first during the day in city centres. In the evening, they assembled outside courthouses and placed lights around the buildings in a show of support for judges.

The demonstrations, held under the slogan of "In the defence of the courts," were the latest in a string of mass anti-government demonstrations challenging the conservative, populist Law and Justice party, which has been in power for 20 months.

Their main theme has been the defence of democracy under the ruling party, which controls both houses of parliament and also enjoys support from President Andrzej Duda.

