WORLD
3 MIN READ
Suicide car bomb hits opposition group's headquarters in Idlib
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says the car bomb killed at least three and wounded 15 others near Ahrar al Sham headquarters. Tensions between two major rebel groups, Ahrar al Sham and Hayat Tahrir al Sham are on the rise in Idlib.
Suicide car bomb hits opposition group's headquarters in Idlib
Members of Ahrar al Sham, one of the biggest opposition forces on the ground in Syria. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
July 19, 2017

A suicide car bomb hit the headquarters of Ahrar al Sham in Idlib province, according to the Syrian Observatory of Human Rights (SOHR).

Activists say the car bomb in Armanaz town killed at least three and wounded more than 15 others.

The car bomb came amid some of the heaviest fighting between two rival groups, Ahrar al Sham and Hayat Tahrir al Sham.

Fighting on Wednesday spread to areas across Idlib, including the town of Saraqeb in the east, Dana and Sarmada in the northeast and Bab al Hawa near the Turkish border, SOHR reported.

Hayat Tahrir al Sham is thought to be behind the suicide attack.

The group is mainly made up of Syria's former Al Qaeda affiliates known as Nusra Front.

Ahrar al Sham on the other hand has Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army (FSA) members in its ranks.

Tensions on the rise

Recommended

The two groups have been engaged in skirmishes since the beginning of the year as they differ over ideologies.

Hayat Tahrir al Sham are a more hardline pro-Wahhabi outfit while Ahrar al Sham are a more moderate group.

Idlib residents took to the streets on Tuesday and raised the Syrian opposition flag that represents the Syrian revolution.

Hayat Tahrir al Sham fighters opened fire at a young man who had raised a revolution flag.

He and two other people were wounded, including a child.

Overnight, Tahrir al Sham fighters replaced the revolution flags with black ones and clashes broke out again with Ahrar al Sham in several towns.

As a result, Tahrir al Sham seized control of a town called Hazarin.

Two civilians were killed in the fighting and several were wounded.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Egypt to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54