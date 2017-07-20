The celebration kicked off on Wednesday night with a preview of the San Diego Convention Centre's showroom floor: 460,000 square feet of TV, film and video game displays, along with toys, art and comic books for sale.

What started as a comic-book convention with 300 participants in 1970 has grown into a corporate-heavy media showcase that draws more than 130,000 attendees.

Netflix, Warner Bros., Fox, HBO and Marvel Studios are among the companies hosting large-scale presentations with top-name talent.