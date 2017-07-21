Poland's senate approved a controversial reform of the Supreme Court early on Saturday, despite warnings from the European Union, appeals from Washington and massive street protests against the measure.

The parliament's upper house was expected to vote through during the night a bill forcing the removal of all Supreme Court judges except for those selected by the justice minister and approved by the president.

Since Thursday, tens of thousands have protested in Warsaw, Poznan, Krakow and other Polish cities in one of the biggest demonstrations since the 2015 election. Some protesters carried Polish and European Union flags chanting "Free Courts".

EU, US express concern

Poland's Supreme Court, its former presidents, the ombudsman, the Polish associations of judges have all denounced the bill as unconstitutional. The head of the European Parliament and president of the European Council expressed concern the bill would erode the independence of courts.

The United States, Poland's most important ally in NATO, issued a statement urging Poland to ensure any changes respect the constitution.

"We urge all sides to ensure that any judicial reform does not violate Poland's constitution or international legal obligations and respects the principles of judicial independence and separation of powers," it said in a statement.

An opinion poll for private television TVN showed on Friday that 55 percent of respondents said President Andrzej Duda should veto the overhaul of the judiciary, 29 percent said he should not veto it.

The government of the EU's biggest eastern member state has so far dismissed criticism, saying the changes were needed to make courts more accountable and to ensure state institutions serve all Poles, not just "elites".

Senator Aleksander Bobko, of the right-wing PiS party, said that ending the term of the first Supreme Court president was an obvious violation of the constitution.

"The constitution is so simple and clear here that even my granddaughter would be able to read and understand it," he told local media.

According to the constitution, the country's president appoints the first Supreme Court president for a six-year term. The current term ends in 2020.