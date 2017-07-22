Poland's ruling party on Saturday dismissed a growing wave of criticism from abroad and worries at home that an overhaul of the Supreme Court would undermine judicial independence.

In the early hours of Saturday senators of the right-wing Law and Justice (PiS) party approved a bill that would end all the terms of Supreme Court justices except those handpicked by the justice minister.

Tens of thousands of protesters had gathered in Warsaw and cities across Poland for candle-lit vigils, chanting "Free Courts" and demanding that President Andrzej Duda, an ally of the PiS, veto the bill. More protests were planned during the day on Saturday.

The government has said the changes will ensure state institutions serve all Poles, not just the "elites", and were needed to make judges accountable.

But the opposition, judges' groups and critics in Brussels say the legislation is a new step by the Polish government towards authoritarianism.

The European Union's executive has given Poland a week to shelve the judicial reforms that Brussels says would put courts under direct government control or risk sanctions.

The United States, Poland's most important ally in NATO, urged Warsaw to make sure that any changes respect the constitution.

"We urge all sides to ensure that any judicial reform does not violate Poland's constitution ... and respects the principles of judicial independence and separation of powers," it said in a statement.

"Premature"

The foreign ministry of Poland - a country that overthrew communism in 1989 and was later seen by many as a model young democracy - said on Saturday it was "surprised" that the United States has decided to voice concerns.

"The fact that the legislative process is still underway makes any such pronouncements premature," the ministry said, adding that the bill protected judicial independence.

The largest US and British organisations of lawyers have disagreed, a stance mirrored by top judges in the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Estonia.