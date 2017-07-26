All-female police units are shaking up the male-dominated force in conservative northwest India, hitting the streets to combat sex crimes and a pervasive culture of silence around rape.

Women can face a barrage on India's streets, enduring everything from lewd jokes and strangers following them – often dismissed as innocent "Eve teasing" – to physical attacks and rape.

TRT World 's Christine Pirovolakis reports.

More than just girl power

One such squad in Jaipur has been patrolling bus stops, colleges and parks where women are vulnerable to sexual harassment.

"The message we want to send out is that we have zero tolerance towards crimes against women," said Kamal Shekhawat, who heads the specialist Jaipur unit established in late May.

India has a gruesome record on sex crimes, with nearly 40,000 rapes reported every year. But the real figure is thought to be much higher, with victims wary of how their complaints will be dealt with.

India's police force is overwhelmingly male – women make up just seven percent of officers – and activists complain that victims are often judged by their appearance, asked probing questions, or even blamed for provoking the crime.

The shame attached to rape in India's deeply patriarchal society, and fear of reprisal, means many sex crimes are not reported and offenders go unpunished.

Shekhawat hopes the visible presence of female officers on the beat will encourage more women in Jaipur to report their abusers knowing they will find a sympathetic ear.

"Women police are more empathetic and victims also feel more confident and are able to communicate openly before them," she said.

Providing protection one Whatsapp message at a time

At a park in Jaipur, constable Saroj Chodhuary dismounted from her scooter and approached a group of sari-clad women to introduce herself.

"You can just make a call or even message on WhatsApp and we will be right there," she said, clad in a khaki uniform and a white helmet as she passed around her details.

"Your identity will not be revealed, so you can feel free to register your complaint. If someone makes cat calls or troubles you in any way, do let us know. Don't take law in your own hands."