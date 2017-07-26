WORLD
Liberia marks 170 years of independence
For some Liberians the crisis-hit country has nothing to celebrate on its 170th independence anniversary as the nation is hurting economically.
Children play in front of a closed shop in Monrovia, Liberia on July 5, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
July 26, 2017

Africa's oldest republic Liberia is on Wednesday marking 170 years of independence, but there isn't much to celebrate for the nation.

The country is still recovering from two brutal civil wars, which spanned 14 years before ending in 2003 and an Ebola outbreak that killed some 4,800 people between 2014 and 2016.

Apart from that, youth unemployment and poverty are the major threat to peace and security in the country.

And now, Africa's oldest republic is on the edge of a general election which will mark the first democratic transfer of power.

TRT World 's Fidelis Mbah reports.

SOURCE:TRT World
