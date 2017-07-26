Africa's oldest republic Liberia is on Wednesday marking 170 years of independence, but there isn't much to celebrate for the nation.

The country is still recovering from two brutal civil wars, which spanned 14 years before ending in 2003 and an Ebola outbreak that killed some 4,800 people between 2014 and 2016.

Apart from that, youth unemployment and poverty are the major threat to peace and security in the country.