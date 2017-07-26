CULTURE
3 MIN READ
Santas worldwide gather for annual world congress in Denmark
The annual World Santa Claus Congress, now in its 60th year, has drawn attendees from a dozen countries, most sporting traditional red coats and white beards despite the warmer-than-winter weather.
Santas worldwide gather for annual world congress in Denmark
People dressed as Santa Claus take part in the World Santa Claus Congress, an annual event held every summer at the amusement park, in Copenhagen, Denmark, July 24, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
July 26, 2017

It's summertime in Denmark but Santas from around the world are already planning for the festive season, with more than 150 gathering in Copenhagen to share some early Christmas cheer.

The annual World Santa Claus Congress, now in its 60th year, has drawn attendees from a dozen countries, most sporting traditional red coats and white beards despite the warmer-than-winter weather.

The three-day event, always held at the Bakken amusement park, will see the Santa's parade in the streets of the Danish capital, bathe in the sea and enjoy a herring tasting.

Some will also take to the runway at a fashion show.

Recommended

"We have a discussion about important things in life – for example, which day is Christmas Day?" said Santa Wolfgang from Germany, who has been participating in the congress since 1996.

Christmas is celebrated on different days in different countries, with Advent and other traditions extending the festive season through most of December and January.

Another hot topic at this year's congress is the colour of the Christmas tree, said Santa Elizabeth from Denmark.

"This year we are deciding whether the tree is to be purple, red or green ... Green is my favourite colour," she said.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Behind Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters: James Cameron’s art lands in Istanbul
Dirty money: Chicago Architecture Biennial boycotted for questionable funding
By Melis Alemdar
4,500-year-old golden brooch and rare jade discovered in Türkiye’s ancient city of Troy
Oil flow resumes on Iraq–Türkiye pipeline
Palestinian actor haunted by nightmares after playing paramedic in searing Hind Rajab movie
By Melis Alemdar
India imposes security restrictions in Ladakh after clashes
Trump lashes out at Jimmy Kimmel as comedian brands alleged govt pressure ‘anti-American’
Saudi Arabia's grand mufti, Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah al-Sheikh, dies
Turkish first lady showcases Anatolia’s heritage, calls for global action on Gaza
How a Turkish aid agency is helping children in Somalia with education and social initiatives
Disney reinstates Jimmy Kimmel show after backlash over Charlie Kirk monologue
Dembele becomes first Black Muslim to claim the Ballon d’Or
Türkiye’s Gobeklitepe to be showcased in Germany with a special exhibition in 2026
Pop icon Dua Lipa sacks manager over smear campaign against pro-Palestinian band Kneecap
Stolen, sold, melted: The tragic fate of Pharaoh Amenemope’s 3,000-year-old bracelet
Calls for Israel boycott grow as celebrities, artists speak out on Gaza