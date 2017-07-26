A recent report by the United Nations says living conditions in the Gaza Strip have worsened considerably in the 10 years since the territory was blockaded by Israel.

The findings also predict that Gaza's only source of water will be "irreversibly depleted" by 2020, unless immediate action is taken.

At the Palestinian Authority's request, Israel has reduced the transfer of electricity to Gaza in an attempt to exert pressure on its ruling party, Hamas.

But this has caused waste treatment systems to collapse.