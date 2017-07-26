President Nicolas Maduro's adversaries are to stage a two-day national strike from Wednesday in a final push to pressure him into abandoning a weekend election for a super-congress they say will institutionalise autocracy in Venezuela.

Millions participated in a 24-hour shutdown last week, leaving businesses closed, families indoors and streets barricaded or empty across swathes of Venezuela.

"From 6:00 am tomorrow, we are going to paralyse this country," opposition lawmaker and street activist Juan Requesens said.

"We have shown Nicolas Maduro and his group there is no love for them anywhere in Venezuela or the world," he said.