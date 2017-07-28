WORLD
2 MIN READ
London police consider manslaughter charges over Grenfell Tower fire
Grenfell Tower recently underwent a refurbishment and investigators suspect that the the cladding might have contributed to the rapid spread of the fire.
London police consider manslaughter charges over Grenfell Tower fire
Work to begin covering the remains of the 24-floor tower is due to begin next month. The remains of the tower are due to be dismantled towards the end of 2018. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
July 28, 2017

British police investigating the Grenfell Tower fire that killed at least 80 people in London last month said there are grounds to suspect that corporate manslaughter may have been committed by the local council, the BBC reported on Thursday.

The BBC said Kensington and Chelsea Council and the Kensington and Chelsea Tenant Management Organisation have been told there are grounds to suspect that they may have respectively committed the offence.

"There are reasonable grounds to suspect that each organisation may have committed the offence of corporate manslaughter," reported the BBC, quoting a letter from London police to residents of the tower block.

Recommended

Kensington and Chelsea Council had no immediate comment on the report when contacted by media.

TRT World's Abubakr al Shamahi has more from London.

SOURCE:AP, Reuters
Explore
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Egypt to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54