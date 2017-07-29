US President Donald Trump on Friday painted a dark and brutal portrait of American communities he said had been ravaged by gang violence as he pressed Congress to help him stop illegal immigration and boost deportations.

Speaking to law enforcement officers in Brentwood, New York, on Long Island, Trump highlighted his push to crack down on members of the Mara Salvatrucha gang, better known as MS-13, whose existence the White House blames on lax enforcement of illegal immigration from Central America.

"They don't like shooting people because it's too quick. ... They like to knife them and cut them because that way it's more painful," Trump said, flanked on stage by about 100 uniformed officers. He repeatedly referred to gang members as "animals" and "thugs."

TRT World'sNick Harper reports from New York.

Critics blast Trump

Critics blasted Trump for using language that they said dehumanised immigrants and for seemingly advocating rough treatment of people arrested for crimes.

"Please don't be too nice," Trump told the officers. "Like when you guys put somebody in the car and you're protecting their head, you know, the way you put their hand over? ... I said, you can take the hand away, OK?"

Jeffery Robinson, deputy legal director at the American Civil Liberties Union, said that Trump's remarks run counter to the American ideal that a person is "innocent until proven guilty."

"By encouraging police to dole out extra pain at will, the president is urging a kind of lawlessness that already imperils the health and lives of people of color at shameful rates," Robinson said in a statement.

Friday's trip gave the president an opportunity to showcase some progress on his agenda even as his push to overhaul healthcare failed in Congress - and some respite from a power struggle among his senior staff that blew up on Thursday.

Trump urged Congress to appropriate more money for immigration agents and judges, and to give them more authority to quickly deport people from Central America who cross the border illegally.