WORLD
3 MIN READ
Zimbabwe's Mugabe says not going anywhere, not dying
Health of the 93-year-old leader is closely being watched by Zimbabweans, who fear the country could face chaos if he dies without appointing a successor.
Zimbabwe's Mugabe says not going anywhere, not dying
President Robert Mugabe addresses supporters of his ruling ZANU (PF) party gathered for a rally in Chinhoyi, Zimbabwe, July 29, 2017. / AP
By Staff Reporter
July 29, 2017

Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe on Saturday said he was not stepping down nor dying and that there was no one with his political stature who could immediately take over from him.

The 93-year-old leader has been in charge in the former British colony since independence in 1980. His health is closely watched by Zimbabweans, who fear the country could face chaos if he dies without appointing a successor.

Mugabe told tens of thousands of supporters at a rally in the town of Chinhoyi, in his home province, that doctors were recently surprised by his "strong bone system."

He has travelled to Singapore three times this year for what officials say is routine medical treatment.

"There is the issue that the president is going. I am not going," Mugabe told supporters on the grounds of a local university, 100 kilometres (60 miles) west of the capital Harare.

"The president is dying. I am not dying. I will have an ailment here and there but bodywise, all my internal organs ... very firm, very strong," Mugabe said as he leant on the lectern. Mugabe, who looks frail, had walked onto the stage slowly but without assistance.

Recommended

Divided ruling party

The issue of who will succeed Mugabe has deeply divided the ruling party, with two factions supporting Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa and Mugabe's wife Grace.

On Thursday, Grace challenged Mugabe to name his preferred successor, to end divisions over the future leadership of ZANU-PF.

She repeated the call on Saturday, adding that Mugabe would lead the process to choose his eventual successor.

Mugabe said although some party officials wanted to succeed him, he saw no one among his subordinates with his political clout to keep the party united and fend off a challenge from the main opposition Movement for Democratic Change.

A new man will not have the same stature and the same acceptance as I have managed to secure for the party over the years.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Egypt to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54