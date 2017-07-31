WORLD
4 MIN READ
Attack on Iraqi embassy in Kabul kills two Afghan guards
Daesh claimed responsibility for the attack that comes weeks after the Iraqi government declared victory over the group in Mosul following a gruelling fight that lasted for more than eight months.
Attack on Iraqi embassy in Kabul kills two Afghan guards
Afghan members of the National Directorate of Security (NDS) keep watch at the site of a suicide blast near Iraq's embassy in Kabul on July 31, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
July 31, 2017

Two Afghan guards were killed in a suicide and gun attack on the Iraqi embassy in Afghanistan's capital Kabul on Monday, the Iraqi foreign ministry said.

Iraq's chargé d'affaires in the Afghan capital was rescued from the premises of the targeted embassy and whisked away to the Egyptian embassy, the Iraqi foreign ministry in Baghdad added.

A suicide bomber blew himself up outside the embassy and militants breached the compound, Afghan officials said, in an attack claimed by Daesh. The assailants took cover in the embassy building in a business district of the city, the officials further said.

Black smoke billowed into the air above the neighbourhood in northwestern Kabul as the sound of ambulance sirens could be heard.

The assault ended roughly four hours after the militants launched their assault.

TRT World'sBen Said has this report.

"The terrorist attack on the Iraqi embassy is over. All the attackers have been killed," the Afghan interior ministry said in a statement, adding that no embassy staff had been harmed.

The interior ministry earlier confirmed that at least four militants had attacked the Iraqi embassy, saying that a suicide bomber had detonated his vest at the compound entrance.

"Police reacted quickly and the embassy staff are shifted to a safe location," the statement continued.

Recommended

Two members of "the Islamic State [Daesh] attacked the Iraqi embassy building in the Afghan city of Kabul," said the group's propaganda agency Amaq without providing further details.

The embassy is located in northwestern Kabul, in a neighbourhood that is home to several hotels and banks as well as large supermarkets and several police compounds.

"I heard a big blast followed by several explosions and small gunfire," said Ahmad Ali, a nearby shopkeeper.

Smoke could be seen rising from the building located in a business district of the city.

Security forces rapidly descended on the area, as the squeal of ambulance sirens rushing to the scene could also be heard.

The Iraqi embassy is located in northwestern Kabul, in a neighbourhood that is home to several hotels and banks as well as large supermarkets and several police compounds.

The attack comes a week after a car bomb attack claimed by the Taliban struck the city during morning rush hour, killing at least 35 people.

But Daesh, recently ousted from the Iraqi city of Mosul, have been expanding their footprint in eastern Afghanistan and claimed responsibility for several devastating attacks in Kabul.

A recent UN report showed that nearly 20 percent of all civilian deaths in Afghanistan in the first half of 2017 took place in Kabul.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Egypt to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54