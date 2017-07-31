US President Donald Trump's communications director, Anthony Scaramucci, is leaving the job after little over a week, the White House said on Monday, in the latest staff upheaval to hit the Republican's six-month-old presidency.

Days after Scaramucci launched a profanity-laced tirade against fellow aides, the New York Times and Politico reported on Monday that Trump removed him at the request of the new White House chief of staff, retired General John Kelly.

"Anthony Scaramucci will be leaving his role as White House Communications Director," the White House said in a statement.

"Mr Scaramucci felt it was best to give Chief of Staff John Kelly a clean slate and the ability to build his own team. We wish him all the best."

TRT World'sJon Brain has the latest from Washington.