Zimbabwe government halts maize imports after record harvest
The government credits its food subsidy programme for the dramatic turn around, saying the ban to buy grain from abroad has been put in place to protect local farmers.
The country's grain agency has raised $200 million from the government and private sector to purchase maize from farmers. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
August 1, 2017

Zimbabwe has banned maize imports after producing enough to meet domestic demand. This is in spite of the severe drought faced by the Southern African nation last year that affected over four million people.

The government credits its food subsidy programme for the dramatic turnaround and says that the ban to buy the grain from other countries has been put in place to protect local farmers.

"Zimbabwe is expecting around three and a half million metric tonnes of maize against which two and a half metric tonnes is required for food security and then about 350,000 is required for livestock consumption. If you add that you realise that there is a surplus," said Prince Kuipa of Zimbabwe Farmers Union.

The country's grain agency has raised $200 million from the government and private sector to purchase maize from farmers.

Zimbabwe is hoping the ban on grain imports will boost the economy, and revive what used to be a lucrative agricultural sector.

TRT World'sStaci Bivens has more.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
