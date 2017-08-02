A few hours after President Donald Trump said there was no chaos in the White House, the administration announced on Monday that Anthony Scaramucci was leaving his job as communications director after a little more than a week on the job.

The brash Scaramucci's brief tenure was marked by a determination to crack down on White House leaks to the media and profanity-filled comments to The New Yorker attacking then-chief of staff Reince Priebus and Trump adviser Steve Bannon.

Sources familiar with the situation said Trump fired Scaramucci over the obscene tirade

"The president certainly felt that Anthony's comments were inappropriate for a person in that position," spokeswoman Sarah Sanders told reporters.

Here is a partial list of officials who have been fired or have left the administration since Trump took office on January 20, as well as people who were nominated by Trump for a position but did not take the job.

* Anthony Scaramucci - ​Scaramucci was removed from his post 10 days after Trump chose him to become White House Communications Director. His removal followed interviews to CNN and the New Yorker, during which Scaramucci made vulgar comments about his colleagues creating chaos within the Trump administration.

* Philip Bilden - a private equity executive and former military intelligence officer picked by Trump for secretary of the Navy, withdrew from consideration in February because of government conflict-of-interest rules.

* James Comey - Federal Bureau of Information director who had been leading an investigation into the Trump 2016 presidential campaign's possible collusion with Russia to influence the election outcome, was fired by Trump in May.

* James Donovan - a Goldman Sachs Group Inc banker who was nominated by Trump as deputy Treasury secretary, withdrew his name in May.

* Michael Dubke - the founder of Crossroads Media, resigned as White House communications director in May.

* Michael Flynn - resigned in February as Trump's national security adviser after disclosures that he had discussed US sanctions on Russia with the Russian ambassador to the United States before Trump took office and misled Vice President Mike Pence about the conversations.

* Mark Green - Trump's nominee for Army secretary, who had served in the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment, withdrew his name from consideration in May.