Around seven months after Libyan forces defeated Daesh in the coastal city of Sirte, hundreds of bodies of foreign militants remain stored in freezers as authorities negotiate with other governments to decide what to do with them.

Bodies of non-Libyan fighters – who have been killed fighting for Daesh – remain piled up inside morgues. The countries that they came from are reluctant to take them back.

It's a dangerous business monitoring the dead in Libya, said an official who didn't want to be identified.