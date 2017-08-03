HBO's chief said on Wednesday that the company is conducting a forensic review of its computer systems to better understand the scope of a cyber attack that surfaced over the weekend.

Entertainment Weekly reported on Monday that hackers stole 1.5 terabytes of data and leaked online a script or treatment for an upcoming episode of the network's popular series Game of Thrones, along with yet-to-be-broadcast episodes of the series Ballers and Room 104.

The hack comes at a sensitive time for HBO, as its parent Time Warner Inc is waiting for regulatory approval to sell itself to AT&T; Inc in an $85.4 billion deal announced in October.

An HBO spokesman declined to discuss details of the hack.