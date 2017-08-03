Rwandans living outside the country started voting on Thursday, a day before the presidential election that long-time leader Paul Kagame is widely expected to win.

The electoral commission for the East African nation said more than 44,000 people in the diaspora were expected to vote at nearly 100 polling stations. Political analysts say these 44,000 are a small proportion of the millions of Rwandans living overseas.

Rwanda's 6.9 million registered voters can vote in the country on Friday.

Kagame won the 2010 election with 93 percent of the vote. He has already claimed victory in Friday's vote, telling a rally in July that "the day of the presidential elections will just be a formality."

"The journalists are writing and saying that the elections in Rwanda are not important because it is already known who is going to win. Me, I'm proud that the result is already known," he said.

TRT World'sBen Said has more.

Weak opposition

A constitutional amendment after a referendum in 2015 allows him to stay in power until 2034 if he pursues it.