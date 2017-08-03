Eastern Libya's General Khalifa Haftar has ordered his forces to fire at any foreign ship that enters Libyan territorial waters, according to the Facebook page of Haftar's Libyan National Army.

The statement came after Italy began a limited naval mission on Wednesday to help Libya's coast guard curb migrant flows, which have become a source of political friction before national elections expected early next year.

Italy announced the operation last week, saying it had been requested by Libya's UN-backed government.

The move triggered irate statements from factions in eastern Libya that oppose the UN-backed government.

An eastern-based parliament warned against "attempts by Italy ... to return tens of thousands of illegal immigrants to Libya."

Haftar, a powerful military commander aligned with the chamber, ordered his forces to repel "any naval vessel that enters national waters without permission from the army."

The move was also seen by some as an infringement on Libya's sovereignty.

In Tripoli, a poster of resistance hero Omar al Mukhtar, who battled Italian rule in Libya in the 1920s, was hung near the capital's main square with the inscription "No to a return to colonisation."

"There will be no harm done or slight given to Libyan sovereignty, because, if anything, our aim is to strengthen Libyan sovereignty," Italian Defence Minister Roberta Pinotti told parliament on Wednesday, stressing that Italy had no intention of imposing a blockade on Libya's coast.

Pressure on NGOs