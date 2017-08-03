Russia was determined to defend its economic interests after the adoption of a new package of US sanctions against Moscow, the Kremlin said on Thursday.

The reaction came after US President Donald Trump grudgingly signed into law new sanctions against Russia on Wednesday but strongly criticised it.

"Nobody should doubt that Russia will protect and defend its interests," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a conference call with reporters.

The sanctions Moscow said amounted to a full-scale trade war and an end to hopes for better ties with the Trump administration.

Reiterating Moscow's official stance, he said: "We in general believe that this policy of sanctions is short-sighted, unlawful and hopeless."