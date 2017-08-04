WORLD
Mass grave discovered in former Daesh-held city in Iraq
A mass grave, containing the bodies of around 40 men, was found by the Iraq's army in the western Iraqi city of Ramadi. The army believes that the men were executed by Daesh.
Members of Iraq's elite counterterrorism service secure the Hoz neighbourhood in central Ramadi, the capital of Iraq's Anbar province on December 27, 2015. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
August 4, 2017

Iraqi troops have found a mass grave in the western city of Ramadi containing the bodies of 40 men believed to have been executed by Daesh, officials said on Friday.

It is the latest of dozens of such grisly finds made by Iraqi forces since they drove the extremists out of the swathes of northern and western Iraq that they had occupied in 2014.

Ammar Nuri al Dulaimi, an official from a Martyrs Committee for Anbar province, said the bodies had bullet wounds to the head, suggesting they were executed by Daesh.

An army colonel, who asked not to be named, said troops had uncovered the mass grave during a sweep of the Al Tach neighbourhood in the south of Ramadi, which is the capital of the Al Anbar governate.

The army retook the city in December 2015.

SOURCE:AFP
