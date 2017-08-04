Special Counsel Robert Mueller convened a grand jury in Washington as part of an investigation into potential coordination between the Trump campaign and Russia, sources familiar with the probe said on Thursday.

The use of a grand jury, a standard prosecution tool in criminal investigations, suggests that Mueller and his team of investigators are likely to hear from witnesses and demand documents in the coming weeks and months.

"It's a significant escalation of the process," national security attorney Bradley Moss said.

Sources who confirmed that Mueller had turned to a grand jury were not authorised to discuss the investigation and spoke on condition of anonymity. They said the grand jury was assembled in recent weeks.

Russia has loomed large over the first six months of the Trump presidency. US intelligence agencies have concluded that Russia worked to tilt the presidential election in US President Donald Trump's favour. Mueller, who was appointed as special counsel in May, is leading the probe, which also examines potential collusion by the Trump campaign with Russia.

"You don't impanel a grand jury unless your investigation has discovered enough evidence that you feel reflects a violation of at least one, if not more, criminal provisions," Moss said.

"If you secure an indictment, your next step is to arrest the defendant."

Why a grand jury?

A grand jury comprises of a group of ordinary citizens working behind closed doors, considers evidence of potential criminal wrongdoing that a prosecutor is investigating and decides whether charges should be brought.

The grand jury has issued subpoenas (a writ ordering a person to attend a court) in connection with a June 2016 meeting that included Trump's son, his son-in-law and a Russian lawyer, two sources said.

It was not immediately clear to whom subpoenas were issued or what evidence might be presented to the jury and the sources did not elaborate.

Some lawyers said it would put pressure on potential witnesses to cooperate with Mueller's investigation.

"When someone gets a subpoena to testify, that can drive home the seriousness of the investigation," said David Sklansky, a professor at Stanford Law School and a former federal prosecutor.

A spokesman for Mueller's team did not return an email seeking comment.