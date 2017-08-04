European Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker has opposed calls for ending EU membership talks with Turkey amid political tensions between Ankara and several European capitals.

"I believe that it is better for both sides, for the mutual relationship between Turkey and the EU, to continue talks," Juncker said in an interview with German public radio broadcast on Thursday.

Ahead of a general election in Germany next month, opposition politicians have called for an end to Turkey's EU membership talks due to recent political tensions between Berlin and Ankara as well as differences on issues such as rule of law and human rights.

Chancellor Angela Merkel's coalition partner, the Christian Social Union (CSU), has also vehemently opposed full EU membership for Turkey.

However, Juncker said whether Turkey could become a full member or not was not today's discussion, as the country was still not at the point of meeting the political criteria for membership.

He also rejected calls for a unilateral EU move to end Turkey's membership talks and also warned politicians against potential fallout from such a decision.