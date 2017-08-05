CULTURE
2 MIN READ
New 'Game of Thrones' episode leaks online
The fourth episode of the new season of 'Game of Thrones' leaked on the internet before its official release date on Sunday. But it's not connected to the earlier hack on HBO that was disclosed earlier this week.
New 'Game of Thrones' episode leaks online
By Staff Reporter
August 5, 2017

The unaired fourth episode of the new season of HBO's hit series Game of Thrones has been leaked online, the premium channel's distribution partner Star India said on Friday.

The leak of the episode, titled The Spoils of War, was separate from a hack on HBO that was disclosed earlier this week, HBO said in a statement.

In that incident, the company's chairman, Richard Plepler, told employees in a Monday email that the hackers had stolen "proprietary information," including some programming.

Entertainment Weekly reported on Monday that hackers stole 1.5 terrabytes of data, including two unaired episodes of the Game of Thrones series.

Recommended

"We take this breach very seriously and have immediately initiated forensic investigations at our and the technology partner's end to swiftly determine the cause," a Star India spokesperson said in a statement.

"This is a grave issue and we are taking appropriate legal remedial action."

Star India is a subsidiary of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc.

Game of Thrones has been hit by leaks in prior seasons and shared millions of times.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Behind Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters: James Cameron’s art lands in Istanbul
Dirty money: Chicago Architecture Biennial boycotted for questionable funding
By Melis Alemdar
4,500-year-old golden brooch and rare jade discovered in Türkiye’s ancient city of Troy
Oil flow resumes on Iraq–Türkiye pipeline
Palestinian actor haunted by nightmares after playing paramedic in searing Hind Rajab movie
By Melis Alemdar
India imposes security restrictions in Ladakh after clashes
Trump lashes out at Jimmy Kimmel as comedian brands alleged govt pressure ‘anti-American’
Saudi Arabia's grand mufti, Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah al-Sheikh, dies
Turkish first lady showcases Anatolia’s heritage, calls for global action on Gaza
How a Turkish aid agency is helping children in Somalia with education and social initiatives
Disney reinstates Jimmy Kimmel show after backlash over Charlie Kirk monologue
Dembele becomes first Black Muslim to claim the Ballon d’Or
Türkiye’s Gobeklitepe to be showcased in Germany with a special exhibition in 2026
Pop icon Dua Lipa sacks manager over smear campaign against pro-Palestinian band Kneecap
Stolen, sold, melted: The tragic fate of Pharaoh Amenemope’s 3,000-year-old bracelet
Calls for Israel boycott grow as celebrities, artists speak out on Gaza