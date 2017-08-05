WORLD
Syrian regime bombards Eastern Ghouta - Monitor
The Syrian Observatory of Human Rights says it is the regime's heaviest bombardment on the area since a failed truce came into effect on July 22.
A man rides a motorcycle down a street past a damaged building in the central Syrian rebel-held town of Talbiseh, north of Homs, on August 3, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
August 5, 2017

The Syrian regime is stepping up its offensive to regain control of a rebel-held Eastern Ghouta area east of Damascus.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says it is the regime's heaviest bombardment on the area since a failed truce that came into effect on July 22.

More than 40 rockets and 15 air strikes hit the Syrian suburb of Ain Tarma in rural Damascus and Jober, the last district held by the rebels inside the capital, it said on Friday.

Ain Tarma is part of rebel held Eastern Ghouta, which stretches from eastern to northeastern suburbs of Damascus, has long been under opposition control in the six-year conflict.

The Syrian Observatory reports that 25 civilians were killed and about 145 injured since the failed truce.

SOURCE:TRT World
