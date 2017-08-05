A US-based company that works on campaign data confirmed Saturday that its CEO was detained in Kenya and faced deportation after working on the opposition's campaign ahead of Tuesday's tightly contested presidential election.

The detention of the CEO of Aristotle, Inc. raised further concerns about the upcoming vote, just days after a top Kenyan election official responsible for the electronic voting system was found tortured and killed.

Brandi Travis with Aristotle said CEO John Aristotle Phillips, an American, and Canadian staffer Andreas Katsouris were detained Friday night and faced deportation later Saturday. Travis said Phillips is currently at the U.S. Embassy in Nairobi.

The two men were assisting opposition candidate Raila Odinga with issues including strategy and data analysis and had chosen to get involved in the Kenyan election because they thought it had the potential for irregularities, Travis said.

"We pick our international campaigns very carefully," Travis said. "Odinga was a candidate they really believed in."

Final day of campaigning

Both Odinga and Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta were in their final day of campaigning Saturday as some in the East African nation worried that the vote could turn violent, as it did a decade ago. Kenyatta is the son of Kenya's first president; Odinga is the son of the country's first vice president and has run in vain for the top post in three previous contests.

Recent elections in the East African high-tech and commercial hub have been hotly contested, and more than 1,000 people were killed in post-election violence in 2007. Kenyatta prevailed over Odinga in a 2013 vote that was mostly peaceful but tainted by opposition allegations of vote-rigging. Former US Secretary of State John Kerry is among the thousands of expected election observers this time around.