US Attorney-General Jeff Sessions went on the attack against a "culture of leaking" on Friday, warning of a possible crackdown both on reporters and their sources inside the federal government.

Sessions in recent weeks has been publicly criticised by US President Donald Trump for his performance in the job, including for what Trump called his weakness on the issue of going after leakers.

In a move derided by critics as an attack on the free press, Sessions said the administration was reviewing policies on forcing journalists to reveal their sources.

"So, today, I have this message for the intelligence community: The Department of Justice is open for business. And I have this warning for would-be leakers: Don't do it," Sessions said.

"Since January, the Department has more than tripled the number of active leak investigations compared to the number pending at the end of the last Administration."

He also told the employees of government agencies to stop leaking and called the issue a matter of national security.

Some have been related to probes into Russian meddling in the 2016 US presidential election; others have concerned infighting in the White House.

"One of the things we are doing is reviewing policies affecting media subpoenas," Sessions told reporters as he announced administration efforts to battle what he called a "staggering number of leaks undermining the ability of our government to protect this country."

"We respect the important role that the press plays and will give them respect, but it is not unlimited," the nation's top law official said.

Trump has repeatedly criticised news outlets and their work as "fake news," and administration officials have criticised the use of anonymous sources, a standard journalistic practice.

TRT World's Tetiana Anderson reports.

"Culture of leaking must stop"

The Justice Department has tripled the number of investigations into unauthorised leaks of classified information and four people have already been charged, Sessions said.