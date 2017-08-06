WORLD
3 MIN READ
Twelve killed in Nigeria church shooting, hospital sources say
Witnesses say five gunmen in masks stormed the church and opened fire on worshippers. "So far, 12 persons have been confirmed dead and deposited in the mortuary here while several persons are receiving medical attention," a hospital worker said.
Twelve killed in Nigeria church shooting, hospital sources say
The region, in which the attack took place, is a hotbed of Boko Haram militant activity. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
August 6, 2017

Gunmen stormed a Catholic church in a town in southeast Nigeria early Sunday, killing 12 worshippers, hospital sources and witnesses said.

The attack took place at around 6am at St. Philip's church in Ozubulu, near the city of Onitsha, witnesses said.

"So far, 12 persons have been confirmed dead and deposited in the mortuary here while several persons are receiving medical attention," a staff worker at Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital in Nnewi, where the victims were admitted, told AFP.

Several worshippers with gunshot wounds were receiving treatment at the hospital, the source said.

Witnesses said five gunmen in masks stormed the church and opened fire on worshippers. They feared that up to 20 people may have died.

Recommended

In contrast, Anambra State Police Commissioner Garba Umar said the attacker was a lone gunman, who "went on a shooting spree, killing and wounding" worshippers.

Witness Chukwuma Emeka said he had just stepped out of the church to stretch his legs "when I heard gunshots and screaming and people running inside."

"When the chaos subsided I went inside, I saw my fellow church members dead in a pool of their own blood and many others were screaming in pain."

Security agents were said to have cordoned off the church.

The region, in which the attack took place, is a hotbed of Boko Haram militant activity. At its strongest point, in early 2015, Boko Haram had control of more than 20,000 square miles in northeast Nigeria.

The group has killed between 20,000 and 25,000 people since 2009, according to official estimates, and have pledged allegiance to the Daesh.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Egypt to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54