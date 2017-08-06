The US Federal Bureau of Investigation on Saturday took over the investigation of an early-morning bombing of a mosque outside Minneapolis that caused no injuries.

Bloomington police said the bomb damaged only the imam's office at the Dar Al Farooq Islamic Center and worshippers extinguished the blaze before firefighters arrived.

"A witness saw something being thrown at the imam's office window from a van or truck before the blast," Asad Zaman, Director of the Muslim American Society of Minnesota, said at a news conference. The mosque's executive director Mohamed Omar added that the vehicle immediately sped away.

The predominant Somali mosque, like many other mosques around the country, has received threatening calls and emails, Omar told the Star Tribune.

"It was 5 am (0900GMT)," he said. "The whole neighbourhood was calm. People were supposed to be sleeping, that's how peaceful this should be. I was shocked to learn this happened."

Several other area religious leaders joined members of the mosque on Saturday to express support.