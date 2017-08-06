WORLD
Suicide bombing kills seven in northern Cameroon
There has been no claim of responsibility for the attack in Cameroon's Far North region, which is a routine target of Boko Haram suicide bombers.
Along with Nigeria, Niger, Chad and Benin, Cameroon is part of a regional military force fighting Boko Haram jihadists in west Africa. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
August 6, 2017

A suicide bomber killed at least seven people in a small town in northern Cameroon near the Nigeria border, a local official and a military source said on Sunday.

No group claimed responsibility for the attack and the identity of the bombers is unknown.

The attack occurred on Saturday near Amchide in Cameroon's Far North region, which has become a target for Boko Haram suicide bombers.

Many of the attackers have been young women forced to enter populated areas with explosives strapped to their bodies.

Another suicide bomb exploded in the town of Waza in north Cameroon on Saturday, but no casualties were reported other than the bomber, the sources said.

The unrest created by Boko Haram's in northern Nigeria has spilled over into neighboring Cameroon, Chad and Niger.

The violence has killing more than 20,000 people in the Lake Chad region and displaced nearly 3 million people, according to the United Nations.

Despite military gains by the Nigerian army and a regional force, attacks by Boko Haram continue unabated.

Last month, suicide bombers killed at least 12 people and wounded over 40 others in Waza.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
