The speaker of South Africa's parliament ruled on Monday that a motion of no-confidence in President Jacob Zuma brought by opposition parties will be held through a secret ballot – a decision which many believe increases the chances he will have to step down.

The decision could embolden members of the ruling African National Congress (ANC) to vote against Zuma and puts him in a precarious position as he struggles to fend off opposition accusations of corruption and mismanaging the economy.

The no-confidence vote is set to take place on Tuesday in the country's parliament in Cape Town.

If the motion succeeds, Zuma – in power since 2009 – and his entire cabinet would have to step down.

Speaker Baleka Mbete, who is also the ANC national chairwoman, told a news conference that her decision was meant to ensure the outcome of vote was credible.

"The speaker must do that without fear or favour," Mbete said in her speech. "This decision is about putting the resilience of putting our democratic institution to test."