US-led coalition air strikes against Daesh in northern Syria have killed 29 civilians over the past 24 hours, a war monitor alleged on Tuesday.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) said that nine women and 14 children died in coalition air raids on Raqqa city since Monday evening. It said 14 of the dead were members of one family, adding the toll could rise because of the number of critically wounded.

The US-led coalition battling Daesh in Syria and Iraq entered its fourth year of operations on Tuesday. It began on August 8, 2014 in Iraq, moving later to battle Daesh in neighbouring Syria.

"Staggering loss of civilian life"

The Observatory, which relies on a network of sources inside Syria for its information, has regularly reported civilians killed by coalition strikes.

The US has admitted that its strikes caused the deaths of 624 civilians since 2014. Rights organisations say the number is far higher.

US and Russian-backed forces have killed at least 19,663 non-combatant civilians in Syria and Iraq between August 2014 and July 2017, monitoring group Airwars estimates.