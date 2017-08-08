Kenyans began voting on Tuesday in general elections, with a tight, contentious race between President Uhuru Kenyatta and his longtime rival Raila Odinga sparking fears of violence.

Polls opened with varying delays after the official start at 6:00 am (0300 GMT) in strongholds of both candidates around the country.

A 15 minute delay led to shouts of anger in Nairobi's largest slum Kibera, an opposition stronghold, where thousands waited outside a primary school to cast their ballots, many draped in a red Maasai blanket to ward off the chilly morning air.

However voting soon got underway.

"We must choose wise leaders, because the previous ones have kept all the wealth for them, they did nothing against corruption," said 20-year-old Benson Kamano, who is unemployed.

"I am all for Odinga, he will change things."

Tensions have soared in east Africa's richest economy as the campaign ended with the murder of a top election official, and Odinga has repeated claims the vote will be rigged.

"If the election is fair, there will be no violence," said Kamano.