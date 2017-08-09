They call it Africa Town, a ramshackle, makeshift camp in Algeria that's home to hundreds of Sub-Saharan Africans fleeing poverty and conflict. For some, it's supposed to be a stop on their way to Europe. For others, it's the start of a new life.

But now Algeria has resumed their forced repatriation and faces criticism for the forced deportations of migrants, including the rounding-up of more than 1,400 immigrants who were forced across the border into Niger.

"We have to handle those situations with humanity and enforce laws which can guarantee dignity and a decent life to those migrants. The idea of expelling them back to their country by the thousands is not a wise one," said Mustafa Bouchachi, former president of the Human Rights League.

Algeria says it has 25,000 undocumented immigrants. But human rights groups believe the number is over 100,000.