North Korea said on Wednesday it is considering plans for a missile strike on the US Pacific territory of Guam, just hours after President Donald Trump told the North that any threat to the United States would be met with "fire and fury."

The sharp increase in tensions rattled global financial markets and prompted warnings from US officials and analysts not to engage in rhetorical slanging matches with North Korea.

Pyongyang said it was "carefully examining" a plan to strike Guam, home to a US military base that includes a submarine squadron, an air base and a coast guard group.

A Korean People's Army spokesman said in a statement carried by state-run KCNA news agency the plan would be put into practise at any moment once leader Kim Jong-Un makes a decision.

In another statement citing a different military spokesman, North Korea also accused the US of devising a "preventive war" and said any plans to execute this would be met with an "all-out war wiping out all the strongholds of enemies, including the US mainland".

"Guam remains safe, and I am confident in the ability of US defences to protect our island and allies in the region," Congresswoman for the US Pacific territory of Guam Madeleine Z Bordallo said in a statement on Wednesday.

Bordallo called on President Donald Trump to show "steady leadership" and work with the international community to de-escalate tensions and stop North Korea advancing its weapons programme.

Washington has warned it is ready to use force if needed to stop North Korea's ballistic missile and nuclear programmes but that it prefers global diplomatic action, including sanctions.

The UN Security Council unanimously imposed new sanctions on North Korea on Saturday.

Trump issued his strongest warning yet to North Korea in comments to reporters in New Jersey on Tuesday. "North Korea best not make any more threats to the United States. They will be met with fire and fury like the world has never seen," Trump said.

Message to North Korea

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said on Wednesday that President Donald Trump was trying to send a strong message to North when he said it would face "fire and fury" if it threatened the US.

Speaking to reporters before landing in Guam, Tillerson said North Korea's rhetoric had ratcheted up in the face of international opposition to its nuclear program.

"What the president is doing is sending a strong message to North Korea in language that Kim Jong Un would understand, because he doesn't seem to understand diplomatic language," he said.

Nuclear tipping point?

North Korea has made no secret of its plans to develop a nuclear-tipped missile able to strike the US and has ignored international calls to halt its nuclear and missile programmes.

Pyongyang says its intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) are a legitimate means of defence against perceived US hostility. It has long accused the US and South Korea of escalating tensions by conducting military drills.