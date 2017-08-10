On World Lion Day (August 10), spare a thought for the big cat.

Tanzania is home to more than half the lions in Africa. But their numbers are falling, in the name of big business and a certain kind of pleasure some people take in killing.

Wealthy hunters pay tens of thousands of dollars to play the role of predator with the "king of the jungle" their prey.

Shooting lions as trophies is legal and lucrative in Tanzania, where there are more than 50 hunting companies.