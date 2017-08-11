Al Jazeera is denouncing Israel's decision to shut down its bureau in Jerusalem. The international broadcaster says Israel is trying to silence independent journalism.

The Qatar-based media organisation said it would legally challenge Israel's decision to shut down the network in Jerusalem,

The decision adds further pressure on Qatar, which is already involved in a dispute in the region. Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain have all severed diplomatic and commercial ties with their Arab neighbour.