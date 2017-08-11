WORLD
1 MIN READ
Al Jazeera to take legal action against Israel over shutdown
Israel accuses the award-winning network of supporting terrorism and decided to close the network's Jerusalem bureau, despite charges of a media clampdown.
Al Jazeera to take legal action against Israel over shutdown
Employees work in the office of the Qatar-based Al Jazeera network in Jerusalem, August 7, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
August 11, 2017

Al Jazeera is denouncing Israel's decision to shut down its bureau in Jerusalem. The international broadcaster says Israel is trying to silence independent journalism.

The Qatar-based media organisation said it would legally challenge Israel's decision to shut down the network in Jerusalem,

The decision adds further pressure on Qatar, which is already involved in a dispute in the region. Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain have all severed diplomatic and commercial ties with their Arab neighbour.

Recommended

TRT World'sRahul Radhakrishnan has more.

SOURCE:TRT World, Reuters
Explore
OpenAI places huge AMD chip order in deal worth tens of billions
ICC convicts Sudan militia chief Ali Kushayb for crimes against humanity
Kremlin rejects EU drone accusations, welcomes Trump’s stance on arms control
RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Egypt to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54