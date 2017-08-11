August 11, 2017
Al Jazeera is denouncing Israel's decision to shut down its bureau in Jerusalem. The international broadcaster says Israel is trying to silence independent journalism.
The Qatar-based media organisation said it would legally challenge Israel's decision to shut down the network in Jerusalem,
The decision adds further pressure on Qatar, which is already involved in a dispute in the region. Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain have all severed diplomatic and commercial ties with their Arab neighbour.
Recommended
TRT World'sRahul Radhakrishnan has more.
SOURCE:TRT World, Reuters