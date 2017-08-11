Heavy fighting erupted in the South Sudanese town of Pagak, near the Ethiopian border, when rebels launched an offensive against government forces, the rebels said on Friday. The government acknowledged fighting was underway.

Rebel spokesman Lam Paul Gabriel said opposition forces wanted to regain the town of Pagak, which was captured by government forces on August 7.

Dickson Gatluak Jock, a spokesman for the forces of South Sudan's First Vice President Taban Deng Gai, also said they were engaged in fighting.

"At 5:00 am, SPLA-IO [Juba faction] forces came under heavy fire in Pagak ... Their main aim was to drive out our forces from the strategic town of Pagak," he said.