Most African migrants suffer abuse, torture and rape as they cross lawless Libya in pursuit of a new life in Europe, Oxfam said on Wednesday as it urged Europe to offer safer routes.

The voyage from Libya across the Mediterranean Sea to Italy – often on flimsy boats run by people smugglers – is the main route to Europe for migrants from Africa with more than 95,000 people having set sail this year, and 180,000 in 2016.

Before they even embark on the perilous sea leg of their voyage, many migrants end up being detained in Libya, and face abuse, extortion, and forced labour at the hands of armed groups, criminal gangs and smugglers, aid agencies say.

Among them is 17-year-old Noureddine who fled from Sudan to Italy's Catania after a dangerous boat journey across the Mediterranean Sea.

"Our boat stopped working. The Libyan militias came for us, gangs. We told them our motor had stopped working, they told us we could stay and die and left," he said.

Noureddine was one of the lucky ones. He survived.

TRT World's Abubakr Al Shamahi spoke to him in Sicily, after he made it to Italy.

"Inhuman or degrading treatment"

Migrants who made it to Italy told Oxfam how they were kept in cells full of dead bodies, forced to call their families to demand ransom money, and beaten and starved for months on end.

Three-quarters of the 160-odd arrivals interviewed by the charity saw a fellow migrant tortured or killed, while at least eight in 10 said they suffered "inhuman or degrading treatment."