US-led coalition air strikes in Syria are now responsible for more civilian deaths than ones caused by Russia since 2015, according to Airwars.org, a nonprofit organisation.

Russia began its aerial campaign in support of the Assad regime in September 2015, four years after civil war broke out.

Tracking more than 2,000 reported deaths as result of Russian or coalition air strikes, the organisation said January's civilian toll from coalition air strikes was the highest since Russian involvement in Syrian war.

According to Airwars' data, 223 of the 269 civilian deaths in June this year were caused by the coalition, as compared with figures from the same month last year where 41 of 177 deaths were caused by the coalition.