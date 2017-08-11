A 10-year-old migrant from Afghanistan, who has been nicknamed "Little Picasso," is using his first exhibition to help another boy in need.

Nouri and his family left their home in Afghanistan two years ago. Upon his arrival in Serbia, he joined art classes organised by aid groups.

His talent soon became a sensation, turning him into a local celebrity.

Farhad Nouri's drawings and photographs went on display Wednesday in what was also a charity event to raise money for a Serbian boy recovering from surgery for a brain tumour.

"Thank you all for coming here!" Nouri told dozens of visitors as he opened the exhibition organised with the help of aid groups and supported by Serbia's government.

Among Nouri's works exhibited in the garden of a Belgrade cafe were his drawings of Pablo Picasso, Salvador Dali and Harry Potter.

Nouri's photographs mostly include scenes from Belgrade, where the boy and his family have been living for the past eight months in a crowded migrant camp.

"I am very happy and excited," he said.

"This is the first time something like this is happening to me."

The exhibition was meant "to show the retrospective of what he (Nouri) has achieved during the classes," said Anita Milev, from the Refugee Foundation group.

Milev explained that the charity money for the sick Serbian boy is being raised through donations and by selling Nouri's photographs and copies of his drawings.