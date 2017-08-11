Climate change has shifted the timing of flooding in European rivers in the past 50 years, causing deluges earlier in the northeast and later around parts of the Mediterranean, scientists said on Thursday.

Floods affect more people worldwide than any other natural hazard and UN puts the amount of damage they cause at $104 billion a year. Predicting the timings can help protect people and guide crop plantings, irrigation and hydropower generation.

"Climate change has impacted flood timing in Europe," lead author Guenter Bloeschl of the Vienna University of Technology told a telephone news conference. "But it did so in very different ways in different parts of Europe."

His international team studied European river data from more than 4,200 measuring stations from 1960-2010 and said the findings, published in the journal Science, were the first to link global warming to floods across a continent.

The clearest evidence was in northeastern Europe, spanning western Russia, the Baltics and Nordic nations, where snows were melting earlier in spring. Peak floods in spring were often more than eight days earlier than in 1960, it said.

"Years with late snow melt have become rare" in the region, co-author Berit Arheimer of the Swedish Meteorological and Hydrological Institute said.

Flooding is earlier

Elsewhere, the peak autumn season for floods along the Atlantic coast from Portugal to England, when soils get waterlogged by rain, had become earlier in the past half century.