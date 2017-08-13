August 13, 2017
The northern snakehead, or Channa argus, has joined a tankful of invasive fish that US authorities are urging people to control by eating them.
The fish, which is native to Asia, is a major predator in its new ecosystem and is seen as a threat to native species.
And now, putting the torpedo-shaped snakehead on the menu is Washington-area restaurants' way of helping to control these newcomers.
TRT World's Kate Fisher brings more from Washington, US.
SOURCE:TRT World, Reuters