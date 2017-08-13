POLITICS
1 MIN READ
US chefs put northern snakehead on the menu
Authorities say the best way to control the invasive species of fish, is to eat them.
Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries Biologist John Odenkirk handles a large northern snakehead fish aboard his stunboat in waters off the Potomac River, Virginia May 23, 2013. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
August 13, 2017

The northern snakehead, or Channa argus, has joined a tankful of invasive fish that US authorities are urging people to control by eating them.

The fish, which is native to Asia, is a major predator in its new ecosystem and is seen as a threat to native species.

And now, putting the torpedo-shaped snakehead on the menu is Washington-area restaurants' way of helping to control these newcomers.

TRT World's Kate Fisher brings more from Washington, US.

SOURCE:TRT World, Reuters
