At least 11 people were killed on Saturday in protests that erupted in Kenya's western city of Kisumu following the re-election of President Uhuru Kenyatta.

In Nairobi, a young girl was shot dead by police firing "sporadic shots" at protesters in Mathare, a witness said.

The run-down neighbourhood is loyal to opposition leader Raila Odinga, whose party has rejected the results of Tuesday's vote as a "charade".

A government official told reporters another man was killed in Kisumu county, centre of serious post-election ethnic violence in 2007 in which 1,200 people were killed and 600,000 displaced.

Kisumu's main hospital was treating four people brought in overnight with gun-shot wounds and six who had been beaten by police, hospital records showed.