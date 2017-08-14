BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
Netflix woos Walt Disney to keep Marvel superheroes and Star Wars
The video streaming service wants to continue to market the priced movies after Disney decided to start its own online business.
Netflix woos Walt Disney to keep Marvel superheroes and Star Wars
Walt Disney is launching a video streaming service but Netflix wants to keep some of its movies. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
August 14, 2017

Netflix, the popular video streaming service, wants to keep the famous Marvel and Star Wars films of the Walt Disney, which itself is launching into the online sphere.

Right now, the Disney films which leave theaters are run by Netflix in the US.

Disney announced on Tuesday that it was pulling new Disney and Pixar films from Netflix, starting with fresh releases in 2019.

It will start putting the movies on the new Disney-branded online service that year - in a major move taking the media company away from the traditional satellite and cable operators.

Recommended

Disney Chief Executive Officer Bob Iger said the company had not yet decided where it would distribute superhero films films from Marvel Studios and movies from "Star Wars" producer Lucasfilm after 2019.

Marvel and Lucasfilm are both owned by Disney.

Netflix is still in discussions with Disney about retaining rights to stream Marvel and Lucasfilm releases after 2019, Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos told Reuters.

Disney, which is behind hits such as The Lion King and Frozen, wants to bypass distributors and directly connect with viewers.

SOURCE:TRT World, Reuters
Explore
Indonesia suspends TikTok licence over failure to share data
5G technology likely to contribute $100B to Türkiye's economy by 2030: deputy minister
Indonesia calls on EU to lift duties on stainless steel after WTO ruling
Netflix loses over $15B in market value after Elon Musk calls for subscription cancellation
Dutch court orders Meta to let users opt out of algorithmic timelines
Elon Musk halfway to becoming world's first trillionaire: report
Gold hits new record amid US government shutdown and economic uncertainty
Taiwan 'will not agree' to produce half of its semiconductors in US
US tech giants built on H-1B talent
A brave new world: Are we ready to hand over the reins of power to AI?
By Ozan Ahmet Cetin
India and Bhutan will build the first cross-border railway
Saudi-led consortium to buy FIFA-famous video game giant for whopping $55B
Global forensic experts convene in Türkiye, spotlight human rights, innovation
Musk's X to appeal Indian court order enabling mass content takedown requests
South Korea welcomes first batch of Chinese tourists arriving by cruise under visa-free scheme
Netanyahu admits using social media to sway US opinion amid Gaza genocide